Nelson rounded off their North West Counties First Division season over the Bank Holiday. On Monday, the Admirals went down 3-1 at home to Atherton LR, as

David Moore hit a hat-trick for the visitors, after Jamie Wynne (picctured) had made it 1-1 right on half-time. On Saturday, Whitchurch Alport saw off the resurgent Blues 3-2, with Anthony McLoughlin and Chris Turner on target for Nelson, who finished second bottom, but will not be relegated.