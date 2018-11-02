Nelson still waiting for first home league win

After back to back wins, Nelson were left waiting for their first home league victory as Bacup Borough came away from Little Wembley with a 4-0 success on Saturday.

The Admirals had beaten Hanley Town at home in the Macron Cup, and won at Daisy Hill in the league, as Andy Harrison admitted: “I think we can finally see a shining light at the end of the tunnel!”

However, his side trailed 1-0 at the interval to Bacup, and were 2-0 down when Charlie Lloyd was harshly dismissed for a second bookable offence, and Borough went on to add two more goals for a comprehensive win.

And things don’t get any easier for the Blues as they host free-scoring leaders Longridge Town – and former striker Jay Hart – tomorrow.

Harrison had targeted at least nine points from 15 ahead of Saturday’s game with Bacup, with games against sides in and around Nelson coming up.

The Blues – 17th in the table – host next bottom Atherton LR on Saturday, November 17th, before high-flying Avro come to town on Tuesday, the 20th.

They are then at 16th place Ashton Town on Saturday, the 24th.

Borough went 1-0 up after 13 minutes as Josh Walne and Hall combined, and the latter fed over a left-foot cross for Darcy O’Connor, who headed home from close range.

Both sides had good chances on the half hour mark, as Will Harris weas denied by an outstaning save from the Bacup keeper, but the visitors went in with their lead intact.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Bacupo scored the crucial second goal, as Michael Gervin’s free kick flew past the Nelson wall and into the back of the net.

The Admirals’ cause wasn’t helped when they went a man down, as midfielder Charlie Lloyd was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

And shortly after, it was 3-0 as Gervin was caught in the box, and Anthony Hall converted the spot kick.

Hall added a fourth 10 minutes from time, again from the spot, after O’Connor’s freekick was handled in the wall.

Hall went the same way, again sending Stuart Cross the wrong way.

Nelson are currently looking for a first team coach.

Please DM or contact @AndyHarrison90 for more information.