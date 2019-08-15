Nelson suffer their first defeat of the season

Nelson suffered their first defeat of the season on Tuesday night, going down 2-1 to AFC Blackpool at Little Wembley.

But while boss Andy Harrison was frustrated by the first half showing, he took positives from the second, and has quickly drawn a line under things.

The Admirals fell behind after 80 seconds as Daniel Pickering netted from a free kick, and Benedict Fishwick made it 2-0 midway through the half.

Harrison, in his own words, gave his players “a rocket” at the break, and they responded, pulling one back within two minutes via Sam Dickinson.

But Blackpool saw out the game to take the points.

Nelson are at early leaders Lower Breck on their 3G pitch tomorrow, before a derby at Bacup Borough on Wednesday night, and Harrison said: “I told the players, no-one will win the league after three games, and a win, a draw and a defeat isn’t too bad.

“It’s something to build on.

“I don’t usually look at the table until 10/11 games, but we’re only three behind the leaders, so it’s not the end of the world. I won’t be drastically changing anything.”

Looking back at Tuesday’s game, rescheduled after Saturday’s fixture was postponed, Harrison said: “We didn’t deserve anything from our first half performance, we were horrendous.

“I put a rocket up them at half-time, changed the system, and we got one back straight away, hit the inside of the post, their keeper made a couple of good saves, and we missed a sitter.

“But they managed the game well.

“There were a lot of positives from the second half though, and I’m hopeful we’ll have a couple of new signings to add to the squad. We have a few lads out injured or carrying injuries at the moment as well, so we will be better still.”