New Barnoldswick Town boss Endrit Shehu feels a weight has been lifted after claiming first win

Barnoldswick Town boss Endrit Shehu feels his decision to move into management has been fully justified after picking up his first victory in his new role.

The 29-year-old, who endured a stressful start to life at the Silentnight Stadium having suffered defeat in four of his first five fixtures at the helm, is now determined to build on his first taste of success.

The Albanian coach got his first point on the board in the Hallmark Security League Premier Division with a 1-1 away at Whitchurch Alport at the weekend.

Reece Barrett opened the scoring for the visitors in the 33rd minute at Yockings Park, tapping home from Ashley Brierley’s cross, but Dave Haworth levelled from a corner just minutes later.

However, Town managed to get their noses in front and preserve their lead when Winsford United were the visitors midweek.

Ethan Kershaw struck the crossbar for the home side in a goalless first half, but Ryan Shenton broke the deadlock 10 minutes in to the second half.

Joe Noblet teed up Ric Seear for Town’s second with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining only for Steven Jenyons to reduce the deficit two minutes later.

After coping with the late pressure, Matt Barnes’s successor said: “It’s about time I had a good night’s sleep. You’re the best manager in the world when you win, but the worst when you lose. We played some good football in the first half, we found space to play around them and created a lot of chances. However, we didn’t take them and at 0-0 they were always in the game.

“We dominated the second half and deservedly scored twice, it could easily have been three or four at that point, but they pulled a goal back straight away. We conceded out of nowhere, from a corner, and they had the momentum.

“We were under pressure in the final 10 minutes of the game. The players could easily have collapsed at that point.

“They could have conceded an equaliser having worked so hard for 75 minutes, but they dealt with it well. The lads had to dig in and fight for the three points in the end.”

Shehu, a personal trainer at Burnley College, added: “It’s been a great challenge for me stepping up in to management. It’s been a good test for me.

“The club has been amazing in its support of me and that has felt great. I’ve received plenty of messages from supporters and committee members.

“Hopefully there’s more to come now. I was pleased for the boys and relieved for them in the end. They deserved it because they’ve been so close on a number of occasions.

“It’s good to get my first win and hopefully we can follow that up with another. My ambition has always been to become a manager and that has given me the taste for it now.

“I feel like I’ve made the right choice. It has been stressful at times but after that win you’ve just got to keep chasing it.”

The Liverpool international academy coach, who also works with Preston North End’s Under 13s, believes his players will benefit from claiming a big three points.

With a significant weight lifted off their shoulders, they can now move on to tomorrow’s home game against Burscough with renewed vigour.

“We’re still in transition, I’m still trying to sort the squad out,” Shehu said. “There are still a few players who are undecided about their futures, but the majority of the squad is buying in to what I’m trying to do.

“We’ve got a happy camp at the moment on the back of a good result at the weekend and our first win together.

“The performances have always been there, with the odd exception, there have been games which could have tipped either way, but that’s football.

“We have a strong squad and some very good players.

“You don’t just go from being good players to being bad. results haven’t gone our way. but they’ll start believing now.

“We’ve got some fixtures coming up where we can start to turn things around. The table can start looking completely different over this period.

“Once you start picking up a few results you start to build that momentum.

“Games are coming thick and fast and we need to make the most of them.”