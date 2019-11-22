New Barnoldswick Town boss Endrit Shehu is hoping to get the monkey off his back

New Barnoldswick Town boss Endrit Shehu is determined to get the first win of his managerial tenure under his belt.

It’s a monkey the 29-year-old is eager to get off his back in his new role at the Silentnight Stadium having suffered three defeats in his first four games.

The Albanian’s reign opened with a 2-0 loss away at Stockton in the second round of the FA Vase and that was followed by a 3-2 reverse against Burscough in the North West Counties Premier Division.

Town progressed to the third round of the West Riding County Cup in Shehu’s third episode, overcoming Steeton on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time, but then suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Irlam on home soil at the weekend.

“It’s been a big challenge and we’ve had a tough start,” said Shehu, who is studying for his UEFA ‘A’ badge.

“I’ve been in charge for four games, resulting in three defeats and a draw. Aside from our last games, the performances have been good and we’ve been unfortunate not to take anything from them.

“When a manager leaves a club, the transition can sometimes be quite difficult. It’s always a case of waiting to see who is staying and who will go.

“There have been a few ups and downs along the way, but things are starting to settle and we’re heading back in the right direction.”

Matt Barnes’s successor, who works with Preston North End’s Under 13s and with the Liverpool international academy, is hoping tomorrow’s home game against Runcorn Town will be the turning point.

“We are hoping to get that result to help us move forward, that’s all the players need to get that winning mentality back,” he said.

“It gives you that reassurance that what you’re doing is working, and it gives you that belief that we are a good team. We don’t want to build a losing momentum so hopefully things will change.”

The immediate task for Shehu - who is employed as a personal trainer at Burnley College - is to redress the balance of his squad and attempt to make the transition feel as seamless as possible.

A number of players teamed up with Barnes at Prestwich Heys, where he shares his managerial responsibilities with Jon Lyons.

One of those to make the switch was prolific winger Zack Dale, who was named the league’s Player of the Year for 2017/18. Speaking about Dale, who rounded off last term as the North West Counties League top scorer with 43 goals, one ahead of Charnock Richard’s Carl Grimshaw, Shehu said: “A couple of players have left and joined up with the old manager, which was to be expected, but the majority have stayed.

“The core of the squad has been here for years and years and they’ve decided to stay, which is a huge positive.

“I’ll be looking to add two or three players to that; players from academies like Burnley, Accrington Stanley and Preston, as well as players from the higher leagues who are needing game time.

“Unfortunately Zack Dale couldn’t commit after getting a new job. He was unable to train during the weeks and was only available at the weekend.

“That wasn’t fair on the other lads. He’s a great player but if you can’t commit then you can’t be part of this team.”

He added: “After taking over halfway through the season we just want to get the balance of the team right and finish better than last season.

“That’s my goal. After that we will sit down, have a chat and set some goals for the future.

“Barnoldswick Town is a club that improves year on year, both on and off the pitch. They’ve got the facilities and the people to move forward, but, first of all, we need to organise and get that stability back.”

l Adam Stevens has been presented with the Goalkeeper of the Month award in the North West Counties top flight.