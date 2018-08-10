New boss Barnes made to wait for first Town triumph

Barnoldswick Town finished the opening game of the season with nine men after a feisty Hallmark Security League Premier Division encounter.

Marc Young received a straight red card in the 58th minute for an incident which led to Charnock Richard receiving a penalty, while substitute Nathan Emery was shown a second yellow card in the final minute for a rash challenge.

Jake McEneaney and Joel Melia also received yellow cards along with five members of the home side on a disappointing afternoon for new boss Matt Barnes.

Town started promisingly and their pressing game caused problems for the home defence which did a good job of protecting goalkeeper Connor King, who had spent last season on loan at Barnoldswick.

New Town keeper Tom McDonald had to be alert to come off his line and thwart Ashley Stott as the home side looked to make an early breakthrough.

Jack Coop was denied a shooting chance by a timely tackle before the dangerous Carl Grimshaw fired a shot over the Town bar.

McDonald then showed his agility,saving well when Grimshaw met a Nathan Fairhurst corner with a powerful header,

Charnock dominated the later stages of the first half and continued their momentum after the break.

The 56th minute proved to be pivotal. Marc Young and Charnock’s Jack Sanders were cautioned after an incident at a corner.

From the next flag kick, Sanders was flattened by Young with the Town defender conceding a penalty before being given his marching orders.

That man McDonald proved equal to Grimshaw’s penalty, but he couldn’t prevent the striker from opening the scoring two minutes later.

A corner wasn’t properly cleared and when it was returned to the back post Grimshaw pounced.

Town’s 10 men struggled as the hosts took control. McDonald saved a long shot from James Walker and added to his repertoire in the final quarter-of-an-hour, getting a fingertip to James Walker’s thunderous drive from 35 yards out to turn the ball around the upright.

The win was finally confirmed after 85 minutes when the visiting defence went absent and Grimshaw went clear to beat McDonald to score his second goal of the afternoon.

Barnoldswick produced a late rally and Melia produced a shot from the right that sped across the face of the goal, but a disappointing afternoon was crowned when Emery received his marching orders.

And things went from bad to worse for Barnes.

Danny Craig’s successor is still awaiting his first competitive win after losing out to Padiham in the derby at the Silentnight Stadium midweek.

The Storks were made to come from behind when Mark Young’s deceptive effort from distance floated over former team-mate Jordan Gidley and went in off the post after 20 minutes.

But the visitors levelled before the break when Thomas Hulme broke in to the box unchallenged and fired across goalkeeper Ryan Livesey.

Town thought they had regained the lead when Jack Coop got in front of his marker to head home from close range but celebrations were quickly muted as he was deemed to have come back from an offside position.

Padiham controlled the game after the interval and it was Liam O’Neill who became the hero of the hour, getting his side’s noses in front with a deft finish to register his first goal for the club.

Danny Wilkins then added another to seal the three points for the visitors.

Barnes will be hoping to make it third time lucky when they host Billingham Synthonia in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.