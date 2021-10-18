New Burnley signing Connor Roberts expected to step up his match fitness

Connor Roberts

Dyche is aiming to arrange a behind closed doors game on Tuesday to help the Wales international get some more minutes under his belt, as he waits for his Clarets bow, after a £2.5m move from Swansea City.

Roberts arrived having not played since suffering a groin injury, which required surgery, in the 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020, and got 45 minutes for the Under 23s against Port Vale, before suffering a slight thigh problem.

However, he was called up for the Wales squad for the last round of international fixtures, and played half an hour in Prague against the Czech Republic, and then started in Estonia, coming off with seven minutes to play.

Dyche felt his reintroduction to international football was "premature", and he was on the bench for Burnley at Manchester City on Saturday.

Dyche said ahead of the game: “We are still learning about Connor because he has hardly played any football, so the first thing is to get him fit, properly fit, before he comes into that thinking where he is pushing for his place.

“We do believe in him, quite obviously, that is why we bought him here and we have strong full backs in my view.

“Once they go under international jurisdiction they own that player so to speak for that period. My thoughts on it are irrelevant really as it is down to them.

"I felt it was a bit premature to start him in the game but he’s come through it well, so that is not a problem.

"That was the main thing, we were thinking at the time, fingers crossed. Now that he is starting, please come through it. And he did.

"He has trained and has had no affects.

"He still needs more game time for me, he has been out for a long while.

"We will try and get him involved and in and around it because that is an important part of his settling in period as well, not just on the pitch, but with the dynamic of the group.