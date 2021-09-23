New Burnley signing Maxwel Cornet playing with a chuckle in his boots!

Maxwel Cornet celebrates Burnley's second goal against Rochdale with Ashley Westwood

And new signing Maxwel Cornet is certainly doing that early in his Burnley career, after his August switch from Lyon.

While a big-money, in Burnley terms, signing at £12.85m, is always going to capture the attention of supporters, the fans have immediately taken the Ivory Coast winger to their hearts, roaring him onto the pitch for his first taste of action against Arsenal last Saturday, before reveling in an exciting display against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Cornet had a hand in three of Jay Rodriguez's goals, and certainly appeared to be enjoying himself against Dale.

Dyche believes the fans' welcome has helped Cornet settle into life at his new club: "I think it's helpful when players hit the ground running, and the feel of the fans towards them, the attachment can grow quickly sometimes, but it's the longer-term view that's really important.

"But it is nice to get off to that kind of feel and start, I think we had it with Steven Defour as well, the crowd were very keen on him quickly.

"I still think we have to manage that wisely and allow him that breather to get involved and become himself in the group, which he is slowly but surely doing already, but it's advantageous when the crowd like a player early, it allows them to bring that freedom to their game, and particularly when you're from foreign shores, his understanding of the Premier League and the clubs in it won't be that deep, so that early connection is important to settle his life on and off the pitch."

Dyche has called for patience as Cornet adapts to a new way of life and different style of football, but feels he is ahead of Defour in that sense, with the mercurial Belgian taking his time to grasp the physical aspect of the game in particular in his time at the club: "Don't forget, he's been playing at Lyon season after season, he's been active in pre-season, so he's fit, it's just the Premier League has that little bit more to it, particularly on transition, the physicality, they are the adjustments, but he's in advance of say Steven Defour, who came out of Belgian football - very tactical, methodical, and he found that transition a bit trickier.

"Maxwel looks physically a little bit further in front, so we hope that adaptation will take no time at all ideally, technically he's looked bright, tactically he's just got to mould his game slightly, not massively different - I've shown him a few clips, spoke about a few ideas and concepts with him, but he's certainly come in with a smile and he's enjoying what he's doing at the moment."

Dyche jokes that his command of French is up there with Del Boy's, but the international language of football is speaking volumes so far: "The great thing is it's not all about words, we have various camera angles and analysis, and they're all helpful things.

"Even with him, the five main things, written, audio, visual, kinaesthetic, discussion - those ideas, and using them the best you can, most players don't really want to write things down too often, you try and share a language but neither of us are too good yet!

"We're not to the level of interpreters, he generally gets the idea of what's going on, the discussion side is a bit awkward at times, but the visual side, kinaesthetic side, they're pretty easy these days, and most managers and coaches can pick up these things with players, some more than myself because we've only had a certain number of foreign players come into us, but the main thing is the language of football, they know the game, they want to play and are excited by playing.