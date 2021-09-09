New Burnley signing Maxwel Cornet to be assessed ahead of Everton clash

Maxwel Cornet

Cornet has been away with the Ivory Coast for their opening World Cup qualifiers, featuring in the 2-1 win at home to Cameroon last Monday, and arrived at Gawthorpe on Thursday to meet many of his new teammates and staff.

The winger picked up a slight knock against Cameroon, but Dyche said: "Maxwel's just come in, so we'll find out a bit more about him over the next few days.

"We'll check his fitness out, there are a couple of standard tests we do to see how he's feeling.

"He had a bit of a dead leg from the game, but I don't think it's serious. he's with the medical team now, only to have a check with him."

Cornet will have to adjust to life in the North West after his switch from Lyon, as the first major signing from abroad since Steven Defour in 2016.

There will inevitably be a period of adjustment, but Dyche is happy to see the club broaden their horizons: "We've got a different, more open-minded board now, of the risk and reward, we want players to come in wherever they are from.

"The idea was the settling in period - can they settle in and get used to life here?

"A lot of football isn't just on the pitch, you often find if life is settled off the pitch, they adapt well on it.

"There was a bit of a settling in period with Steven Defour, but there was a spell where he was awesome for us, a top, top player.

"Connor (Roberts) coming up from Swansea, he's lived there all his life, been in the Academy there, so a change of life and feel, so we look for that adaptation, and then adapting on the pitch as well."

Roberts, who arrived from Swansea City on deadline day, is working his way back to full fitness after a groin injury suffered with Wales at Euro 2020: "He's getting back to full fitness, he needs a game programme, along with Kevin Long, who's doing well and getting back out there, Dale Stephens is making progress as well.

"Hopefully they'll all be coming back and we'll get to a fully-fit situation.

"Everyone else is on their way back in, a couple have been off and are returning late from international duty, so they'll be off on Friday and we'll see them Saturday morning."