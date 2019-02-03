New Burnley signing Peter Crouch open-minded about future at Turf Moor

Burnley’s newest recruit, Peter Crouch, will remain open-minded as to what happens beyond the end of this season with the Clarets.

The former England international, who scored 22 times in 42 appearances for the Three Lions, made the switch from Stoke City on deadline day, with Sam Vokes moving in the opposite direction.

The 38-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer but, after making an immediate impact as a substitute against Southampton, the striker feels that he can still make an impression at this level.

“Whatever happens, happens,” he said. “I’ve got an open mind, who knows what the future will bring.

“At the moment I’m enjoying it, I’ve loved working with the lads so far and we’ve got another week to do the same again. Hopefully I can keep making an impact and who knows beyond that.

“If I do the business and if I play well...I’ll be trying my best, so beyond this season, who knows? I still feel I can make an impact, be it off the bench, whatever the manager sees fit.”

Crouch, who has had spells in the top flight with Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and the Potters, revealed that the fire is still burning as bright as ever after returning to the Premier League.

Having started the campaign in the Championship, where he started just twice, Crouch said: “I never wanted to leave. It’s a shame what happened at Stoke and I’m just grateful for this opportunity.

“I feel like a kid again, being out there in the Premier League. That’s where I want to be and I’m excited about it.

“I still love it, I still enjoy it, I still love coming in every day. I feel fit and I feel I can contribute so there’s no reason to stop. Training-wise I do what all the lads do.

“There’s a bit of a stigma in this country that when you get to a certain age that you have to look at other options, and I’m at that age without a doubt!

“For me I’m fit, I train every single day and, touch wood, I’ve been very lucky with injuries. I’ve never had blistering pace, so that’s not changed. I rely on other attributes and they haven’t waned too far.”

It didn’t take long for Crouch, who was top scorer in England’s unsuccessful Euro 2008 qualifying campaign, to make his mark at Turf Moor.

The Champions League runner up, who was among the Reds side who lost to AC Milan at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, won the penalty deep in to stoppage time, after replacing Chris Wood in the 76th minute.

“When you come on from the bench, you want to make an impact,” he said. “The biggest impact is scoring and if you can’t, winning a pen is great as well.

“I’d heard a few complaints about not getting penalties here. I’d heard a few fans moaning about not getting them, so it was nice to come on and get one.

“We got the penalty and the point, which is a crucial point for us.”