New dates set for Chelsea and Stoke City games

Burnley’s outstanding Premier League game at home to Chelsea has now been finalised for Thursday, April 19th with kick off at 7-45 p.m.

The rescheduled game will be screened live on Sky Sports.

The game had been postponed from its original date of Saturday, March 17th, due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup.

As a consequence, the top flight game away to the Potters, currently scheduled for Saturday, April 21st, will move back 24 hours to Sunday, April 22nd. This game will kick off at 1-30 p.m.