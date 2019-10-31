New man takes the reins as Barnoldswick Town look ahead to huge FA Vase test

Endrit Shehu will take his place in the dugout at Stockton Town tomorrow for the first time as official boss of Barnoldswick Town.

Shehu, who had been first team senior coach, was been named Town’s new first team manager last Thursday evening, having been notified by the committee, after coming to a decision that he was the best man to take the club forward.

Shehu will be closely supported by current assistant manager Matt Cavanagh, and together they will regroup and look to gather momentum on the pitch.

A statement on the club’s website said: “The new manager comes with a great deal of experience in a coaching capacity, and moving into management seems a natural progression for the young Preston North End Under 13s coach.

“Everybody connected with the club are positive that Shehu and Cavanagh will work together well in order for the team to move up the league table and into contention come May.”

Shehu was due to take the reins on Saturday for Town’s league clash at home to Winsford United, but, due to the amount of rain that fell from Friday evening, with the forecast of rain until Saturday evening, the decision was made to postpone the game – indeed, no games in the North West Counties Premier Division were played on Saturday.

So Shehu will take charge of Town’s Buildbase FA Vase second round tie against the Anchors at Bishopton Road West.

Stockton Town were FA Vase runners-up in 2017/18, losing 1-0 at Wembley to Thatcham of the Hellenic League, and currently play in the Northern League Division One.

Shehu is looking forward to the challenge, and he said to the club’s media team after his appointment: “I’m very excited and proud, to be honest, I’m happy for the club trusting me and giving me so much support, and the opportunity to take this club further.

“I’ve always been into football, playing, until I was 21, 22, which is when I realised I wasn’t going to reach what I wanted to, but I knew my job would be around football, which is why I came to England, went to University, studied sports coaching, did some work experience, went to Preston North End, and I’ve been there seven years now, starting as a volunteer to doing the Under 13s.

“The last three or four years I’ve been working with the Liverpool international academy as well, which I really enjoy, and as a full-time job I work for Burnley College, where I am a personal trainer and do one of the football teams as well.

“So it’s football every day!”

Shehu had applied for the vacant post last summer, when Matt Barnes was appointed.

But he spent last season working with Barnes and Cavanagh: “Last year I applied for the job, that was my ambition, to be the manager of Barnoldswick, at the time they thought I wasn’t ready, so I’ve been here for a year and a half now and I’m ready for the step up and I’m very excited.

“We’ve got some great players and great people.”

And he believes he can still the right culture at the Silentnight Stadium, to get the club moving back up the Premier Division table.

Town currently sit 15th, and he added: “I just want to get the right values, the right attitude, we move together, bring back the discipline, the winning mentality, because we have some very good players, but the results don’t show that lately.

“If we start doing the basics right, I’m sure the results will come.”