New role for former Burnley Chief Executive Officer

Neil Hart

Hart, who left Turf Moor in March, was officially appointed today by the Trotters, after seven years with the Clarets, where he helped establish Burnley FC in the Community as a high-impact charitable organisation, growing the charity to over 100 staff and driving multimillion-pound funding into the community programme, which resulted in the acquisition and building of a number of community facilities in East Lancashire.

Hart then took on the Club CEO role in March 2019, having accepted a position at Huddersfield Town before the job at Burnley became available.

He first came to East Lancashire shortly after the arrival of Sean Dyche, with his work at on the community engagement programme at Watford well known to the former Hornets boss.

And Hart said of his new role: “As a founder member of the Football League, Bolton Wanderers has a rich heritage and history and it is an exciting time to be joining the club.

“With our ‘One Club, One Community, One Town’ vision, the Club is at the very heart of our community. We should always remember our roots and what the club, and indeed football, means to the town of Bolton and our residents.

“I cannot wait to get started and I’m really looking forward to meeting our supporters and working with the staff, Board, Manager and all our local businesses and community partners.

"This opportunity to lead Bolton Wanderers into an exciting future feels right. There is a huge opportunity for everyone at the Club to move it forward in a pragmatic way within a sound and sustainable financial framework.

“There is much hard work ahead and we are definitely up for that challenge - everyone at Bolton Wanderers will get 100% from me every day.