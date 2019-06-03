New sponsor for Burnley FC

Burnley have announced a new shirt sponsorship deal with LoveBet - Paris St Germain's Official Asian Betting Partner.

The Asian betting brand will have their branding on all Burnley FC adult home and away shirts for three years, commencing in the forthcoming Premier League season.

Edward Li, Senior Director from LoveBet, said: “We are thrilled to announce our first English Premier League shirt partnership with Burnley Football Club.

“The growing presence of the club in Asia and worldwide will help us further promote our brand.

“We’re already planning a lot of activities for the fans and our users and are looking forward to the partnership in the coming three years.”

Anthony Fairclough, Commercial Director at Burnley Football Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome LoveBet, who we believe will be the ideal partner for the club.

“Together, we will reach and engage with our ever-increasing global audience, in particular in the Asian market.”

LoveBet’s branding will appear on the front and the sleeves of all adult home and away shirts.

In adhering to strict betting rules, all junior shirts will not carry the LoveBet logo and will remain blank.