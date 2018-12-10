Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has Sean Dyche’s backing in his calls for VAR

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez won’t be standing on his own in his cries for the immediate introduction of VAR.

The Spaniard most certainly has an ally in Turf Moor chief Sean Dyche, who has now endured a 59-game wait in the top flight for a spot kick.

The Premier League confirmed in November that the 20 clubs had come to an agreement in principle for the technology - which was utilised in the World Cup in Russia - to be implemented next season.

But Benitez has demanded that the authorities fast-track the system after the Magpies were beaten late on by Wolves after playing the final 33 minutes with 10 men following Mike Dean’s decision to dismiss DeAndre Yedlin.

Earlier in the season, when questioned on the subject, Dyche had said: “The main thing for me is to get the right decisions.

“We have to find a way to maximise the chance for officials to do that.

“We have had a few against us, and it would’ve been helpful for us on those occasions to have it.

“It takes time for things to get streamlined. For all the powers involved to get used to it.

“The end product will be to help refs in the good job they do, to have best chance to have best decisions.

“For me it’s a definite to have it, and it will come, I am sure of it.”

Matt Doherty stoked the fire at St James’ Park on Sunday, making the away side’s numerical advantage count in the 95th minute, nodding in to an empty net after Diogo Jota’s shot had been pushed in to his path by Martin Dubravka.

Yedlin had been sent off in the 57th minute, with the score level at 1-1, for a shirt pull on Jota, who had broken clear.

Benitez also thought his side deserved a penalty during the fixture for a Willy Boly challenge on goalscorer Ayoze Perez.

He said: “If you see the incidents today. It’s so obvious - the red card and the elbow in the face of Ayoze Perez. We need the VAR right now.

“In this game it would have changed everything. We were doing enough to control the game. How can you explain those decisions to all our fans?

“The ball was far away (from goal) and there were other men close enough that it wasn’t a red card.

“You can guarantee to me that the player in the corner of the box can score in the top corner every time? It cannot be a red card.”

The day before Benitez had stated “we need VAR right now” the Clarets had more penalty appeals waved away, this time by Martin Atkinson.

Full back Phil Bardsley was caught in the face by a high boot from Brighton’s Yves Bissouma while Robbie Brady was involved in a collision with Bruno, both in the second half.

“We still can’t get the elusive penalty,” said Dyche. “I don’t know what incident is going to have to occur but when it does I hope it’s something that really counts for us and not when we’re in front or behind when it doesn’t count. It’s 58 I think now and there were two shouts today.

“Bruno gets done on the run by Robbie Brady and body checks him in the box. The reason I know that is because I was a defender, I know when you’ve been done and I can tell by his body language, he’s panicked and thought ‘I’ve got to nudge him’.

“He more than nudges him, he puts him off the flight of the ball. That one’s a maybe, but you see them given.

“And then the one on Bardo… he’s got kicked in the head more or less – no malice, by the way, but anywhere (else) on the pitch that’s dangerous play, so I don’t see how it’s not in the box.

“For me that has to be a penalty. But it didn’t affect the game in a negative manner so I’m pleased with that. But we’ve got to start getting a fair shout.

“I think Brighton have had four or five in the league, Bournemouth six, but we haven’t had one in 58 so I’m still searching for that.”