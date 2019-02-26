St James' Park

Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0: Former Clarets striker Andy Payton's player ratings

Former Clarets striker Andy Payton gives his verdict from St James's Park as Sean Dyche's side suffered their first Premier League defeat of 2019.


Here's how the Padiham Predator scored the players:

No chance with the first goal, left exposed for Newcastle's second.

1. Tom Heaton - 6

Steady but never got the chance to get forward. Spent the game chasing wing back Matt Ritchie.

2. Phil Bardsley - 6

Played too many straight balls from the back, over-hitting the pass on too many occasions. Squandered a big opportunity to reduce the deficit before the break. Still one of Burnley's better players at St James's Park.

3. James Tarkowski - 6

Didn't do much wrong. Another steady performance. Nothing he could do with either goal. Felt he was fouled in the build up to Newcastle's second.

4. Ben Mee - 6

Page 1 of 3