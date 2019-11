Clarets keeper Nick Pope has retained his place in the England squad.

But he remains the only Burnley player in Gareth Southgate’s panel for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo - with the game against the former at Wembley being the Three Lions’ 1,000th senior international.

Former Clarets Tom Heaton and Kieran Trippier have again been named, though there is no place for Michael Keane.