No change on Crouch as striker ponders his next move

Clarets boss Sean Dyche remains in contact with Peter Crouch as the striker ponders his next move.

Crouch, 38, is out of contract after a signing on deadline day in January on a short-term deal on a free transfer from Stoke City, after the Potters signed Sam Vokes for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

The former England striker made six appearances, all from the bench, either side of having appendix surgery, winning a vital penalty against former club Southampton on his debut.

Dyche was pleased with his impact in and around the club, and hasn't closed the door on a return for the former England frontman.

He said last week: “I’ve spoken to him a couple of times, but it’s up to him to decide what he wants to do.

“He’s just had another child and he has a lot of media as well.

“I spoke to him last week, and told him to let me know his thoughts, but beyond this week, we would have to know his decision one way or another.

“We enjoyed having him with us, and he did well in the time he had. He’s kept himself fit, and he would be welcome back.”

And, speaking from Portugal at Burnley's training base, Dyche added: "He's still making his own thoughts, nothing much has changed.

"I keep in touch with him, and it's down to him what his next decision will be.

"There are lots of doors opening for him in the media, so it's up to him."

One of those doors is Amazon Prime's Back of the Net, a weekly studio entertainment show about the Premier League, to coincide with Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcast of matches in December 2019.

Crouch will join Gabby Logan and John Bishop as hosts, and Crouch said in a press release: “I’m really excited to start this show with Gabby (Logan) and John (Bishop) and I’m hoping it’s going to be a smooth transition from bench to sofa.”