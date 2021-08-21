No need for panic stations — says Burnley captain Ben Mee — as the Clarets gear up for Liverpool at Anfield

Ben Mee of Burnley gestures during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England.

When lightning strikes, and the waves come crashing in, the Clarets' centre back won't succumb to the panic.

The 31-year-old has experienced trouble at sea on more than one occasion, but the captain has only gone down with the ship once.

It had taken Sean Dyche's side 11 games to find their first win during the 2014-15 campaign, having been promoted as Championship runners-up.

Ben Mee of Burnley looks dejected after the Brighton and Hove Albion second goal scored by Alexis Mac Allister during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Things have never been quite as problematic since, though it has often taken longer than anticipated for them to set sail.

With Brighton turning the tables at Turf Moor on the opening day, Mee said: “There will be no panic from us no matter what.

"It would be nice to get a win on the board early doors and we’re looking for that.

“We were obviously disappointed on Saturday, but there will be no panic from us whatsoever.

"There never is and there never will be. We believe in what we do and we will carry on doing that."

Burnley looked in dire straits when failing to win in their first seven games in the Premier League last season.

They only won one of their first five in 2016-17 and 2019-20 while having to wait until game number six for their first three points in 2018-19.

Those sequences might have sparked panic stations for some, but not for Burnley.

“A season like last season, which was backs to the walls, we stepped up and we always will do that," said Mee.

"We will always back ourselves, but we don’t want to be in a position where we are always chasing.

“We’ve got a tough first six or seven games, but we will be looking to pick up points for sure.”

Leroy Fer had condemned the Clarets to a first-day defeat five years ago when Swansea City crashed the party.

Burnley, however, responded with a 2-0 victory at home to Liverpool when Sam Vokes and Andre Gray were on target.

A repeat of that, only this time at Anfield, would certainly ease some of the early season pressure.

And it's certainly not beyond the realms of impossibility. The Clarets have lost once in four at the iconic home of the Reds.

That includes the 1-0 triumph last season, when Ashley Barnes's spot kick ended Liverpool's sensational 68-game unbeaten home run.

"It was a big boost," Mee said. "It was a massive win for us. They hadn’t been beaten there for a long time.

"To get the win it was a backs to the wall job, we had to ride our luck a little bit, got a goal late on and we need to do that at places like that.

“That was a good defensive performance from us, we each dug in for each other. It was a massive boost for us.”

He added: “You can’t go there with fear, it’s not something we do. You’ve got to go there and relish being there and playing there against a good quality side.