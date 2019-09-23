Norwich win important for us - Burnley left back Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters felt it was important Burnley took the three points against Norwich, to propel them into the top half of the Premier League table.

A 2-0 win at Turf Moor initially lifted the Clarets into seventh place, before wins for Arsenal and West Ham on Sunday saw them finish the weekend ninth.

The Netherlands international was pleased to pass off the second half display at Brighton as a blip, as Burnley got back to the sort of performance level they have delivered so far this season.

He said: "It was an important win because if we lost points today then you're down towards the bottom of the table.

"We've now got eight points so we're looking up rather than down.

"It was good - much better than the second half against Brighton. It helps that we scored the two early goals.

"If we had scored two early goals against Brighton, then it would have helped us, but today was a good performance for 90 minutes.

"We knew we had to do better than last weekend. It was a home game against a good team and we knew we had go and give everything."

The former Stoke City defender admitted Norwich played right into Burnley's hands with their attempts to play out from the back: "I think it was an advantage for us, but when they come out there's a danger.

"The way they play, from the back, helped us.

"We pressed them 100%, didn't give them any time. It helped us going forward and pressing and winning the ball and then scoring the goals as well.

"If they were a bit sharper, a bit more clinical - they had the first chance, and if they'd have scored that goal it would have been a different game. "They didn't score and we scored two shortly after, and we can be really pleased with the performance."

Pieters was up against good friend and former Netherland Under 21 colleague Tim Krul, in goal for Norwich, and after getting one over him, he smiled: "I'm happy now! We spoke about it and we are realistic that we deserved to win the game.

"They forced too much to play from the back and it helped us to press them and get the two early goals.

"It was a good game from us and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season.

"It gave me the extra edge to play against my mate - I tried to score in the second half but Barnesy didn't give me the ball!"