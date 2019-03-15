‘Now is our time’ insists boss Steve Cunningham as Colne push for promotion

Steve Cunningham insists “now is our time” as his exciting young Colne side look to achieve their promotion aim.

The Reds have only lost two of their last 18 games in all competitions to move slap-bang into play-off contention in the Evo-Stik West Division – as well as reaching the showpiece LFA Challenge Trophy Final against Conference North side Southport.

Cunningham’s side reached the play-offs two years ago, and missed out on goal difference last term, but the effervescent Reds boss is in bullish mood with 10 games to play.

Tomorrow, the Reds host second place Radcliffe at the Sovereign Play Stadium (kick-off 3 p.m.), sitting eight points behind Jon Macken’s side with two games in hand.

Colne have won their last four games, including the victory at leaders Atherton Collieries a fortnight ago, which came on the back of another away success at fourth place Ramsbottom United.

And Cunningham said: “Every game we play now is the club’s biggest – we can taste something is happening.

“We have a fantastic showpiece final to look forward to, but we also want to be in the league above.

“We want to see Colne on the Sky Sports vidiprinter!

“The players have a chance to do that – now is our time, every win now pushes us closer to the top of the league and promotion.

“Hopefully we can get in the play-offs again, and, although I don’t see Atherton Collieries dropping too many points, we want to be in a position to take advantage if they do.”

Come the end of March, we will have a good idea how Colne’s ambitions are panning out, as, after tomorrow, they travel to fifth place Mossley a week tomorrow, before hosting Prescot, in eighth, on Tuesday the 26th, closing out the month at home to Chasetown on the 30th.

And Cunningham said: “The play-offs are our objective.

“Everyone from second down to 10th seems to be swapping every week, but it’s in our hands now, which it wasn’t before.

“At the end of the month we’ll know where we are, but it is a challenge we embrace.

“We know what we’ve got to do, and we go into these games on a high with confidence.

“We have a great group of lads in the dressing room.”