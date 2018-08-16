Oliver enjoys an unforgettable experience

Oliver Martindale from Colne had an unforgettable experience when he walked out at Wembley before the FA Community Shield as a McDonald’s Player Escort.

It was a memorable day for Oliver, 8, who walked out onto the Wembley pitch in front of 72,000 alongside Manchester City and England star John Stones at the first competitive game ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The match, where reigning Premier League champions Manchester City took on FA Cup holders Chelsea, saw City lifting the trophy after defeating their rivals 2-0.

Oliver, who won the chance to be a Player Escort by winning a competition on the McDonald’s website, said: “I loved walking out on the Wembley pitch.

“It was exciting looking at the crowd and seeing them all cheering.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop talking about it, it was an amazing dream come true.”

Sir Geoff Hurst, McDonald’s ambassador, said: “Having the chance of walking out in front of 72,000 fans at Wembley is an incredible experience that will never get old.

“The feeling you get and the reaction from the crowd isn’t something you easily forget.

“I have no doubt that Oliver had a great day and I’m glad football has the ability to bring such a memorable moment to the lives of many promising young players.”

