On the whistle report: Crystal Palace 2, Burnley 0

Burnley were unable to arrest their slide as they suffered a fifth defeat in six games by the flattering margin of 2-0 at Crystal Palace.

The Clarets slipped into the bottom three after Cardiff beat Wolves on Friday night, but were unable to claw their way out, after a display as poor as anythingf they have turned in so far this season.

Sean Dyche sprung a surprise before the game, leaving out top-scorer Sam Vokes, with Chris Wood preferred as a lone striker, ahead of the returning Jeff Hendrick.

And Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who had shaken off a sickness bug, replaced Robbie Brady, with James Tarkowski back on the bench - and no sign of summer signings Matej Vydra or Ben Gibson.

Palace pressed from the off, and Cheikhou Kouyate couldn't quite turn in a Wilfried Zaha cross, after the Eagles' talisman powered past Matt Lowton.

Joe Hart then did well to dive to his left to turn a shot from Max Meyer round the post, which he can't have seen until late.

Patrick van Aanholt fired straight at Hart after a free kick broke to the Holland imternational, before Palace took the lead in bizarre circumstances.

James McArthur fed over a cross from the right, Meyer couldn't get a touch, and the ball dropped in off the far post, with Lowton and Hart looking at each other in despair.

Burnley struggled to get a foothold in the game as Palace sensed blood, and van Aanholt found the side netting after bursting past Lowton, and Meyer sent a left foot curler just wide of the far post, which looked in the second it left his boot.

Hart was again called upon to saved from a deflected Zaha effort, and Burnley's frustration was shown as skipper Ben Mee hacked down Andros Townsend and was booked.

Home captain Luka Milivojevic had a superb volley headed over by Kevin Long before the break, as the interval couldn't come soon enough for the Clarets.

Robbie Brady came on for Lennon at the start of the second half, but still the Palace chances came.

Hart did brilliantly to turn over a Zaha shot from six yards, while Zaha then lashed an effort over after Long gave the ball away to Townsend.

Milivojevic then somehow dragged a glaring opportunity wide.

Vokes came on for Steven Defour but Burnkey struggled to conjure up an effort on goal, while Palace looked like scoring every time they went forward.

Hart beat away a shot from Zaha, before McArthur sent the rebound over with an acrobatic effort.

Only a superb intervention from Charlie Taylor stopped McArthur scoring a certain goal from van Aanholt's pullback, before Zaha beat Hart, but not the bar.

van Aanholt fired wide from another passable chance,

And Townsend wrapped things up when he cut onto his left foot and unleashed a superb effort into the far corner - the least Palace deserved.