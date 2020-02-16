Patient Matej Vydra provides the solution: Southampton 1, Burnley 2 - Chris Boden’s match verdict

As obscure crossword answers go, Matej Vydra might have caught a few people out on Saturday morning.

But Sean Dyche will hope the Czech forward continues to provide the solution to his attacking dilemma.

In the Daily Star, the clue was “Matej _____ Czech Republic and Burnley forward (5).”

Many football fans would be forgiven for forgetting his name, given he had gone 17 months without a goal for the Clarets, making only one Premier League start since November 2018.

Linked with a move away from Turf Moor throughout the transfer window, and, indeed, the subject of interest from Russia with their deadline this Saturday, the former Watford striker was an unlikely hero at St Mary’s.

Top-scorer Chris Wood was forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half, and, with Ashley Barnes three weeks into his recovery from a hernia operation, Vydra was called upon for a rare extended run out.

And my word, didn’t he take his opportunity - a superb solo goal on the hour restoring Burnley’s lead, as all his frustrations came out in one glorious piece of skill and an instinctive finish to win the game.

His teammates raced to celebrate with him - showing the respect they hold for a player who has only made three Premier League starts since signing for £11m from Derby County in the summer of 2018, after finishing as the Championship’s top-scorer.

Whether this is a fleeting glimmer of the quality he possesses, or a foundation to kickstart his Burnley career remains to be seen.

But in a week where Ben Gibson’s frustrations - after seeing Watford have three offers for his services turned down before the deadline - resulted in him being allowed to train with former club Middlesbrough, it spoke volumes about Vydra’s character.

As Dyche said afterwards: “I think it shows the mentality of the group here. He’s just another member of that group who says 'look lads, when you want me, I am ready, I will give you my lot.'

“I thought he did that today, and added an absolute moment of quality, and we know the lads have quality, but the base you have to give here is everything.”

He added: “I played enough games to know that it is not a great feeling when your name is not on that team sheet. I think there is a healthy group here who understand that and that is why the reaction was so clear to him because they respect the fact he is training, working and attempting to do what he can to be right for the side, and he got his reward today.”

It was hard not to read that as a barb at Gibson, as well as praise for Vydra.

Dyche is renowned for his loyalty to his players, for having a settled side - despite making changes - and it is obviously tough for anyone not starting as regularly as they might like.

But a huge feature of Dyche’s squads over his time at Turf Moor has been the fact his players all pull in the same direction and get behind their teammates, whether they have any grievances at their situation or not.

I can still remember seeing Michael Kightly - by now reduced to a bit-part player not even in the 18 - in the press room before a game at Birmingham in the 2015/16 Championship-winning season, celebrating a goal for Bolton against promotion rivals Middlesbrough in the earlier televised game.

And Dyche is a big fan of a player taking his opportunity when it presents itself.

It was quite apt that Danny Ings was involved on Saturday - when Charlie Austin was sold on the eve of the 2013/14 season, he and Sam Vokes stepped up to fire Burnley to promotion.

And when Wood went down hurt, Vydra finally got his chance.

As Dyche said: “Vyds has had to bide his time and earn the right to go and play, and that is how we play here, I have never signed anyone and given them a shirt. Not one.”

How things work out from here, no one knows, but you could see the confidence flood back into Vydra, who, all of a sudden, rediscovered the swagger of the player who scored for fun with Derby.

While the players showed their delight for him, the fans also sang his name, and his performance gave a tantalising vision of a different Burnley.

Shorn of Barnes, and now, potentially, Wood for a spell, all of a sudden the Clarets were left with a more technical frontline in Jay Rodriguez and Vydra, allied with the likes of Dwight McNeil.

Rodriguez’s introduction to the side of late has helped with an improvement in the football Burnley have played, his intelligent movement offering a different dimension, while retaining the sort of selfless hard work a Dyche player must have.

Vydra’s arrival on Saturday meant a further adaptation for the side, and while Dyche accepted they didn’t hit the heights of the performance against Arsenal, Burnley retained their defensive framework and looked a real threat on the counter attack.

Indeed, his only gripe was not capitalising on a number of situations, where pressure high up the pitch, or just good football, led to good opportunities.

Whatever Vydra’s future in the side, however, Burnley’s Premier League future looks all but assured for a fifth-successive season.

Talk of European qualification might be a case of getting carried away, but I’ve long held the belief this side can finish in the top 10 for a second season in three, which would be another remarkable achievement.