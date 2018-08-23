Perfect start to the season for Cunningham’s Red men

Colne have started the new Evo-Stik First Division West season with two wins from two games.

On Saturday, the Reds won 2-1 at Newcastle Town, and backed that up with a 1-0 success at home to Ramsbottom United on Tuesday night.

The Reds took the lead in only the second minute against Rammy, but were made to fight all the way for the points.

The opening goal came from a mistake by Rams keeper Sam Ashton, whose clearance found Waqas Azam, and his quick through ball sent Alex Curran into the area for a low cross, which was fired home by Reece Webb-Foster at the far post.

Colne had strong claims for a penalty when Marcus Poscha looked to be pulled down in the area when trying to meet a high cross from a corner after 13 minutes.

Simon Nangle came close when he headed wide at the far post from Webb-Foster’s cross, and Curran saw his shot blocked after a well-worked free kick from Azam.

At the other end, Nathan Brown had a shot blocked, and Ben Deegan’s header was saved by Hakan Burton.

And Jamie Rothers came close with a shot just over after Burton had raced from his area to head the ball clear.

With half-time approaching, Nangle and Azam combined to release Curran, but his shot from a narrow angle was turned wide of the post.

As the second half began, Brad Lynch’s well-struck shot was blocked, before, Burton mis-kicked and appeared to have presented Dominic Marie with a certain goal –only for Azam to come to the rescue with a vital clearance.

Poscha saw his shot blocked, before Nangle headed just over from a Pugh cross.

But the early goal proved enough as the Reds ran out worthy winners.

On Saturday, the Reds took all three points thanks to an excellent second half performance, topped off by a well-deserved Brad Lynch goal.

The game got off to an explosive start with two goals in the first four minutes.

Colne took the lead after three minutes when James Steele put the ball past his own keeper with a back-pass.

A minute later, Newcastle were given the chance to draw level when Pugh caught the ankles of Rod Orlando-Young in the area, and Aaron Bott fired home the spot kick.

The game settled down with both sides testing each other out.

And Colne regained the lead just before the hour when Curran’s low cross was fired home by Lynch.

Newcastle were reduced to 10 men after 70 Orlando-Young was shown a red card after lashing out following a defensive challenge.

Colne travel to Scarborough tomorrow to face Pickering Town in the FA Cup with a 5 p.m. kick-off and are at Glossop North End on Bank Holiday Monday (3 p.m.).