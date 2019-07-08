Pieters didn’t have to think twice about joining Burnley

Erik Pieters admits he didn’t have to think long about making the move to Burnley.

The 30-year-old Netherlands international became Burnley’s first summer signing this afternoon, for an initial £1m, after agreeing an initial two-year deal at Turf Moor, with the option of a further 12 months

Pieters spent six years at Stoke City, five of them in the Premier League, where he made 169 appearances.

He stayed with the Potters after relegation before ending last season on loan at Amiens in France, but Pieters said: “I’m delighted to sign.

“I have been at Stoke for six years but ended up being sidetracked.

“Burnley gave me the opportunity to get back into the Premier League and it feels good to be back.

“I feel I can bring experience because I have played a lot of Premier League games at Stoke.

“Unfortunately, things didn't work out there towards the end.

“The new manager came in and you find yourself out of the team and have to make some decisions.

“I respect that. It’s not nice after being there for such a long time, but this opportunity has come to get back into the Premier League with Burnley.”

Pieters, formerly with Utrecht and PSV Eindhoven, helped win the European Under 21 Championship in 2007, and is well aware of Burnley’s strengths from his time with Stoke: “I have played so many times against Burnley, so I know all about them.

“They are always difficult to play against and strong as a group and a team.

“So when I got the opportunity I didn’t have to think long about it.”