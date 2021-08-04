Player of the Year Chris Wood set to report back for duty with Burnley ahead of Cadiz friendly!
Burnley's Player of the Year Chris Wood will report back for pre-season tomorrow [Thursday].
The New Zealander will join his team-mates at Gawthorpe for the first time in more than two months after his Olympic dream came to an abrupt end late last month.
The club's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League will be given some recovery time on his return to training before blending back in with the squad.
The former Leeds United striker, 29, has spent the summer making history with the OlyWhites at Tokyo 2020.
Wood donned the captain's armband as the Kiwi's progressed to the knockout stages as Group B runners-up in Japan.
The All Whites then held the hosts to a goalless draw in the quarter-finals at the Kashima Stadium — only to lose in the penalty shootout.
Clarets striker Wood got his nation off to the best possible start when converting his spot kick, but they went on to lose 4-2.
"Woody is returning back to us on Thursday," confirmed Dyche. "I watched bits and bobs [of the Olympics] from a distance.
"I saw quite a bit of the game and the penalties pre-match when we were getting ready for the Tranmere game. Unfortunately it didn't go their way.
“It’s shame for him and for them but good for us, in a way.
“He comes back and will be able to re-acclimate and get a bit of recovery before he joins in with us."
Wood has yet to feature in pre-season for the Clarets, who have won all six of their friendlies so far.
The forward, who has scored 46 goals for Burnley in the top flight, is unlikely to feature as they round off their preparations against La Liga outfit Cadiz at Turf Moor on Saturday.
He could, however, feature in some capacity against his former club Brighton when the season gets underway on August 14th.