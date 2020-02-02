PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 0 Arsenal 0

Burnley ended their Premier League hoodoo against Arsenal under Burnley boss Sean Dyche with a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

Dyche had endured 10 successive defeats against the Gunners during his tenure at Turf Moor, with nine of those coming in the league. A seventh point in three games lifted the Clarets into mid-table, but it could have been even better had Jay Rodriguez's late attempt crossed the line. Here's how we scored today's performance...

1. Nick Pope 7 The goalkeeper's score is more reflective of how little he had to do rather than his performance itself. He was off his line quickly to thwart Aubameyang in the first half. Remains in the hunt for the Golden Glove.

2. Matt Lowton 9 Another superb display from the Burnley full back. It looked as though it was going to be a long afternoon at first, but stuck to his task and did incredibly well up against Saka and Aubameyang.

3. Charlie Taylor 8 Burnley's left back was equally as impressive going forward as he was at protecting his side of the pitch. Stuck tight to Martinelli, giving nothing away, and glided past Bellerin to get the hosts up the pitch.

4. Ben Mee 8 Read the game remarkably well and was always aware of where Lacazette or Aubameyang were when defending his penalty area. Snuffed out the danger well on the ground and won several key headers.

