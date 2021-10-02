PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 0 Norwich City 0

The Clarets were unable to arrest their winless home form, which now stretches to 14 league games, as the Canaries settled for a point, which brought an end to their run of 16 successive defeats in the top flight.

Sean Dyche's side, who have now failed to beat the last six promoted sides they have faced on home turf, enjoyed the lion's share of possession and territory during a drab affair, but failed to test goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Referee Kevin Friend dished out the yellow cards and waved away numerous penalty appeals in an untidy first half, which saw the visitors go closest to scoring when Max Aarons pulled an effort wide of the far post.

Daniel Farke's side also went close after the interval. Jay Rodriguez unlawfully halted Ozan Kabak's run through the middle and Nick Pope, who missed out on selection for Gareth Southgate's England squad, had to be at his best to divert Mathias Normann's set-piece to safety.

Krul, an ex-international team-mate of Erik Pieters, beat away baptised the second half with a save from McNeil, who would later squander a golden opportunity to wrap up the points when failing to convert substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross.

Rodriguez, who had replaced Matej Vydra before the break, failed to connect with the goal at his mercy once Krul had attempted to cut out a cross before defender Matt Lowton powered a header over from Josh Brownhill's delivery.

Here are the ratings.

Nick Pope 6 Reacted to his omission from the England squad with his first clean sheet of the campaign. Didn't put a foot wrong with the high balls, but kicking was jittery, putting Clarets under unnecessary pressure. Made a good save to keep out Normann's free kick.

Matt Lowton 5 Came away with a clean sheet, but hardly his most assured showing. Early error when dispossessed by Pukki seemed to set the tone. Distribution was way off the mark, slow in possession, but almost netted a late winner with a powerful header.

Charlie Taylor 5.5 More convincing at one end of the pitch than he was at the other. Made a collection of crucial interceptions inside the box and cleared from under his own crossbar when under pressure from Aarons. Always an option on the ball, but crossing wasn't at its best.

James Tarkowski 7 Dyche described the stand-in skipper's display as "outstanding". The centre back led by example, always communicating with his team-mates, physically superior in one-on-ones, settled on the ball and threw himself at every ball that dropped around the penalty spot.