PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 3 Brentford 1

The game against Premier League newcomers Brentford at Turf Moor marked nine years since the division's longest-serving boss was appointed as Eddie Howe's successor.
The Clarets hadn't won a league game all season, they hadn't won a top flight fixture at home in 14 attempts, but that all changed as Dyche reached yet another milestone.
Chris Wood took just four minutes to get the home side off the mark as the Kiwi netted for the first time since the end of August.
The striker applied a first time finish past Alvaro Fernandez after Ethan Pinnock had failed to cut out a Matt Lowton pass.
Lowton then added to his assist with Burnley' s second goal of the afternoon. The full backs combined as the ex-Aston Villa defender found space in-between two defenders to convert Charlie Taylor's delivery in the 32nd minute.
While that was the first time the Clarets had owned a two-goal advantage since the victory at Craven Cottage in May, the hosts would score again before the break to set a new record.
Burnley hadn't scored three first half goals in 275 Premier League outings before the Bees paid a visit.
Maxwel Cornet inscribed his name into the history books when collecting a Dwight McNeil pass in the 36th minute and picking out the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.
Those finishes were unanswered prior to the interval, but the visitors grabbed a stylish consolation with 11 minutes remaining.
Substitute Saman Ghoddos produced the acrobatics to beat Nick Pope from Christian Norgaard's headed assist.
Here are the ratings.