PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley 3 Brentford 1

The game against Premier League newcomers Brentford at Turf Moor marked nine years since the division's longest-serving boss was appointed as Eddie Howe's successor.

The Clarets hadn't won a league game all season, they hadn't won a top flight fixture at home in 14 attempts, but that all changed as Dyche reached yet another milestone.

Chris Wood took just four minutes to get the home side off the mark as the Kiwi netted for the first time since the end of August.

The striker applied a first time finish past Alvaro Fernandez after Ethan Pinnock had failed to cut out a Matt Lowton pass.

Lowton then added to his assist with Burnley' s second goal of the afternoon. The full backs combined as the ex-Aston Villa defender found space in-between two defenders to convert Charlie Taylor's delivery in the 32nd minute.

While that was the first time the Clarets had owned a two-goal advantage since the victory at Craven Cottage in May, the hosts would score again before the break to set a new record.

Burnley hadn't scored three first half goals in 275 Premier League outings before the Bees paid a visit.

Maxwel Cornet inscribed his name into the history books when collecting a Dwight McNeil pass in the 36th minute and picking out the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Those finishes were unanswered prior to the interval, but the visitors grabbed a stylish consolation with 11 minutes remaining.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos produced the acrobatics to beat Nick Pope from Christian Norgaard's headed assist.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 7 Kicking was vastly improved and he made smart saves to deny both Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard. However, almost cost the Clarets a couple of goals when spilling a long throw before the break and then failing to get to a loose ball inside the box in the second half. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Matt Lowton 8.5 Outstanding. Set up the opener with a superb, searching pass, which he repeated time and again, most notably for Cornet's disallowed finish at 1-0. Capped a near-perfect performance with his first goal of the season and then delivered a peach of a cross for Wood after the break. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Ben Mee 7.5 Restored to the side and the skipper's performance vindicated Dyche's decision to do so. Fearlessly threw himself into some precarious situations to keep the Bees out, blocked a venomous Canos effort, and kept both Forss and Toney quiet for the majority, Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski 7.5 Made an excellent goal-line clearance to keep out Onyeka, though, unbeknown to the defender, Toney had been flagged offside. Strong in the air, put his body on the line to make blocks, and bust a gut to cut out crosses when the Bees got in behind the full backs. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales