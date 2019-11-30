Burnley boss Sean Dyche looks on at Turf Moor

Player Ratings: Burnley beaten at home by Crystal Palace

After a couple of 3-0 victories in succession in the Premier League the Clarets orchestrated their own downfall as the Eagles soared at Turf Moor.

Wilfried Zaha beat goalkeeper Nick Pope at his near post to give the visitors the lead in first half stoppage time before substitute Jeffrey Schlupp punished skipper Ben Mee's mistake in the 78th minute. Here's how we scored the players' performances.

Will be disappointed that he was beaten at his near post for Crystal Palace's opener. The England international also allowed Schlupp's effort through his legs as Palace doubled their lead.

1. Nick Pope 5

Beaten with a couple of passes in behind before allowing Zaha to get a shot away and open the scoring just seconds before the break. Let his frustrations get to him in the second half and was booked.

2. Phil Bardsley 5

Had very little to deal with in the first half as Townsend was kept quiet and got forward well in support of McNeil. Picked up a knock before the break and was replaced by Pieters.

3. Charlie Taylor 5

The Burnley centre half was far too strong for Ayew throughout, though he almost handed the Ghanian his fifth of the campaign with a poor second half clearance from Townsend's cross.

4. James Tarkowski 6

