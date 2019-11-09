Player ratings: Burnley hammer West Ham United at Turf Moor
Goals from strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood and an own goal from Hammers goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez wrapped up the three points for the Clarets at Turf Moor.
Boss Sean Dyche made three changes - with Phil Bardsley, Charlie Taylor and Wood all coming in to the side - as Burnley equalled their biggest win of the campaign. Here's how we rated the players.
1. Nick Pope 7
Had very little to do in the first half, but saved from Yarmolenko and Haller after the break before producing a fine one-handed stop to keep out Cresswell.
Getty
2. Phil Bardsley 8
The right back had an excellent afternoon on his return to the side - his first league start since March - keeping Anderson quiet. Went close to capping his performance with a second half goal.
Getty
3. James Tarkowski 7
Back to his normal self at the heart of Burnley's defence. Kept things tight at the back and set up the home side's opener from a corner at the opposite end of the pitch.
Getty
4. Ben Mee 7
Booked for foul on Haller, but that was the only blemish on the skipper's afternoon. Won everything that was there to be won in both boxes.Had a header harshly ruled out in the second half.
Getty
