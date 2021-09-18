PLAYER RATINGS: Burnley v Arsenal

Martin Odegaard's sumptuous set-piece on the half-hour separated the sides and inflicted a fourth defeat from five on the Clarets.

The Norwegian international swept a free-kick beyond Nick Pope's reach after Ashley Westwood had upended Bukayo Saka on the edge of the box.

Burnley were much better after the break with the introductions of debutant Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra giving the hosts a shot in the arm.

The latter thought he'd won his side a penalty when going to ground under Aaron Ramsdale's challenge.

However, following the Gunners' protestations, referee Anthony Taylor overturned the decision after checking his monitor.

Cornet also made his mark, giving the home support a significant lift, and he also marked his first appearance for the club with a goal.

The ball broke for the Ivorian inside the penalty area, but Ramsdale turned the attempt over the crossbar.

Dwight McNeil then fired into the side-netting and substitute Jay Rodriguez headed over in a late flurry for the Clarets.

Here are the ratings.

1. Nick Pope 5.5 Disappointingly had a hand in Arsenal's winner when his rushed clearance gifted possession back to the Gunners. He had very little chance of reaching Odegaard's set-piece, however. Denied the Norwegian in the second half, but had very little else to do. Photo Sales

2. Matt Lowton 6.5 Caught out by Tierney early on, but atoned for that lapse in concentration with a couple of key interventions, which denied Saka and Aubameyang in either half. Got forward well to give Gudmundsson an option on the ball and tested Ramsdale after the break. Photo Sales

3. Charlie Taylor 6 Untroubled by Pepe and limited Tomiyasu's ventures forward. Turned over possession in key areas for the Clarets as they heightened the pressure in the second half. Built up a good rapport with debutant Cornet on the left hand side. Photo Sales

4. James Tarkowski 6 Telegraphed forward passes from Arsenal's midfield a number of times, stepping ahead of his marker to break up play. Prevented the Gunners from playing through the middle while ensuring Aubameyang saw very little of the ball. Photo Sales