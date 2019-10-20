Player ratings: Dan Black's assessment of the 2-1 defeat away at Leicester City
The Clarets were a controversial VAR decision away from leaving the King Power Stadium with a point, but do the ratings suggest that the visitors were worthy of taking something from the Foxes?
Sean Dyche made a couple of enforced changes for Saturday's game, handing Jay Rodriguez his first Premier League start for the club and bringing Robbie Brady in for his first start of the season. The pair replaced injured duo Ashley Barnes (groin) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring).
1. Nick Pope 6
Didn't have a great deal to do other than pushing Youri Tielemans' strike to safety in the first half. Caught in two minds for Vardy's equaliser, but had no chance with the Belgian's winner.