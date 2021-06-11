Players at Burnley have scored ONE goal in European Championship history!

A study from Paddy Power looked at the club side of every goal scorer throughout the competition’s history, which illustrated that the Clarets have had a solitary goalscorer.

That was Sam Vokes, who had started on the bench in Wales's quarter-final against Belgium in 2016, but came on as a substitute to thump in a memorable header to seal a remarkable 3-1 win in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

The data also shows that Arsenal players have scored more goals than any other English side in European Championship competitions, with research finding those entering the Euros as a Gunner have scored 22 goals – ranking the North Londoners ahead of Liverpool (20 goals) and Manchester United (17).

Sam Vokes (L) of Wales celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his team mates Chris Gunter (R) during the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter final match between Wales and Belgium at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on July 1, 2016 in Lille, France.

Real Madrid (30) lead the way across all clubs, with many other European giants also high up in the goal charts. But, the likes of West Ham and Blackburn Rovers (both five goals) boast more impressive scoring tallies than 2019/20 Champions League finalists, PSG (four).

Those playing in a Euros while signed for Swansea City (three goals) also outscore representatives from Premier League sides Leicester City (two), Aston Villa and Leeds United (both one).

Fans of English football often claim the Premier League is the best in the world, and the research backs up the claim. 122 goals in European Championship history have been scored by players playing for English top flight clubs at the time – that’s 17 more than nearest competitors, Italy.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “Finding Arsenal to be the highest scoring English side in the history of the Euros makes you realise that they actually used to be pretty good. But they’re relying on Granit Xhaka as one of their biggest goal threats in this summer’s tournament, so it’s only a matter of time before the Gunners get overtaken in the rankings.

Sam Vokes of Wales (18) beats Toby Alderweireld of Belgium (2) to score their third goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter final match between Wales and Belgium at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on July 1, 2016 in Lille, France.

“And as for Blackburn and The Hammers, our research shows that they are clearly far superior sides to those minnows Paris-Saint Germain. M’bappe to West Ham, anyone?”

Number of goals scored in European Championship history by players playing for clubs in respective top flights across the continent.

Top scoring English teams based on club side of European Championship goal scorers.

