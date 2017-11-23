Pope happy for Clarets to fly under radar

Keeper Nick Pope doesn’t care less if Burnley continue to fly under the radar.

The Clarets go into Sunday’s game with Arsenal at Turf Moor (kick-off 2 p.m.) separated only by goal difference, after Burnley’s best start to a top flight campaign since 1973.

Pope has been a big part of that, keeping six clean sheets in nine Premier League appearances this season.

And, asked whether Burnley have had the credit they deserve, the 25-year-old said: “We just go about our business, do it our way and go where we go, if attention goes on others, we’ll just do what we do.

“If that attention comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, it’s neither here nor there.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher did, however, muse on Monday night whether the perception Sean Dyche’s side aren’t the most attractive has put Everton off appointing him: “I’m not sitting here criticising Sean Dyche for his style of play. But there’s no doubt that top teams are put off if a manager gets a tag, rightly or wrongly, for playing direct football.”

Pope feels Burnley have shown great flexibility in finding different ways to win games: “It’s a great quality to have, the goal at Everton was 20-odd passes, and both goals at the weekend were high class. There are different ways to win matches, and that’s what you’ve got to do, especially when it’s tight, when the margins are tight, the Newcastle game, Southampton, you nick a win.

“If you can’t win a game one way, you have to flexible in this league, work hard and when the chances come, take them.”

And he isn’t concerned by the continued speculation surrounding the manager: “We don’t pay much attention to it, obviously if the manager is getting linked, the team is doing well, so it’s a good thing.

“We’re used to it, it’s happened before.”