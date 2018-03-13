Pope is currently England's best, says Clarets defender Lowton

Matthew Lowton believes that Clarets team mate Nick Pope should be the first goalkeeper to be added to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad list.

The Burnley defender insists that the former Charlton Athletic stopper, who kept his 10th clean sheet of the season against West Ham, has been the best performing Englishman in his position for the past six months.

Pope is certainly in contention for international recognition, with Southgate due to name his 23-man collective on Thursday, and the 25-year-old's statistics are as competitive as anything else out there.

It is quite conceivable that up to seven goalkeepers are in with a shout of cementing themselves in the three vacant spots with Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Joe Hart, Frazer Forster, Tom Heaton, and Angus Gunn providing the competition for Pope.

"He’s been different class for us since he came in,” the right back said.

“I still remember the day he came on against Palace, he made a big save from (Christian) Benteke that day.

“He’s just built on that and slipped straight in. In house we knew what he was like, we see him in training every day.

“We knew he had the potential to come straight in and do it, he’s kept us in games a few times. That’s what you need from your goalkeeper.

“There’s a lot of English goalkeepers at the moment that are maybe not in the best of form. From the pick of them I think Nick is in the best form.

“It’s up to the England manager but I think he’s been the best keeper for the last six months, so hopefully he gets his reward.”