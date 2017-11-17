Search

Pope outperforming his rivals in Premier League

Burnley's Nick Pope claims a cross under the challenge of West Ham United's Michail Antonio Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v West Ham United - Saturday 14th October 2017 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright � 2017 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com
Nick Pope is statistically one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has the best save percentage in the division, and has six clean sheets in 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

And boss Sean Dyche hailed the former Charlton man: “His belief is slightly different. Last season he wasn’t even on the bench and I assured him ‘you are moving forward and developing’.

“This year he got a chance and he was ready for it. Ideally you give these players a chance to breathe and learn because the Premier League is tough. If they can get ready for it properly that’s the best thing.

“He has done well. He works with a good group of goalkeepers and is working well. He is enjoying it and is growing into the game and what it is. He is understanding and absorbing it.”