Pope outperforming his rivals in Premier League

Nick Pope is statistically one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has the best save percentage in the division, and has six clean sheets in 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

And boss Sean Dyche hailed the former Charlton man: “His belief is slightly different. Last season he wasn’t even on the bench and I assured him ‘you are moving forward and developing’.

“This year he got a chance and he was ready for it. Ideally you give these players a chance to breathe and learn because the Premier League is tough. If they can get ready for it properly that’s the best thing.

“He has done well. He works with a good group of goalkeepers and is working well. He is enjoying it and is growing into the game and what it is. He is understanding and absorbing it.”