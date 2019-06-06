Premier League assist to goal scorer chart: Where does Burnley's MOST potent combination rank?
Premier League champions Manchester City were the most prolific side in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, scoring a total of 95 goals.
Only five teams in the division netted less times than Burnley in 38 games. However, despite scoring just 45 goals, a Clarets duo feature in this table.
1. 20 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane. Assisted by: Trent Alexander-Arnold. Assists: 3.
2. 19 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane. Assisted by: Andrew Robertson. Assists: 3.
3. 18 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane. Assisted by: Mohamed Salah. Assists: 3.
4. 17 - Liverpool
Goalscorer: Sadio Mane. Assisted by: James Milner. Assists: 3.
