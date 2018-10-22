Premier League latest LIVE: News from Burnley and around the clubs; Mike Ashley took £10m from Newcastle this Summer | Brighton chase Chelsea defender | Liverpool defender praises Wilfried Zaha Divock Origi Share this article One Liverpool star could be on his way to Everton, while Newcastle United and West Ham battle it out for the services of an Aston Villa prospect. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Return of Defour and Brady is good timing - Burnley boss Dyche