Productive week for Town

Barnoldswick Town are eighth in the NWC Premier Division after an impressive 3-0 win at Hanley Town on Tuesday night.

Jack Coop gave Matt Barnes’ side a 20th-minute lead as he latched onto a throughball, rounded the keeper and finished into an empty net.

Rhain Kellawell doubled the advantage on 65 minutes, and Mark Threlfall sealed the points 14 minutes from time.

That win came on the back of another fine away day on Saturday at Goole AFC in the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round.

Zack Dale was the hero at Goole, netting twice, before the hosts got themselves back in the game.

Dale struck after 12 minutes, and gave Town a cushion a minute after the restart, before Ollie Smith gave Goole hope, pulling one back after 53 minutes.

Town return to the Silentnight Stadium for theur next two games.

Tomorrow, they entertain third-place City of Liverpool, in one of the division’s games of the day.

And on Tuesday night, fourth place Squires Gate are the visitors.