Profitable week for Nelson

Nelson enjoyed a profitable week as they collected four points from six in the North West Counties League First Division North.

On Saturday, Steve Cunningham’s Admirals racked up four goals without reply at Holker Old Boys, before drawing 1-1 at home to AFC Darwen on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, they went ahead after 10 minutes at Rakesmoor as Kieran Demaine slammed in a 25-yard screamer.

And five minutes later they doubled their advantage as summer signing Ryan Salmon produced an unerring first-time finish after good work from Jake Townsend down the left.

Salmon gave the Blues what looked an unassailable three-goal lead right on half-time when he netted his second from the spot.

Nelson added gloss to the scoreline 20 minutes from time when Jake Lloyd made it 4-0.

On Tuesday night, Nelson couldn’t quite make it successive wins against Darwen at Littgle Wembley, though they took the lead 10 minutes from the break through Wayne Morrison’s fine finish.

Matthew Cain netted an equaliser for the visitors two minutes after the restart, and that was how it finished.

On Saturday, Nelson welcome AFC Liverpool to Little Wembley, kick-off 3 p.m., before they travel to Lower Breck on Bank Holiday Monday.