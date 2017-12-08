Prolific Town put West Didsbury to the sword

Town made it three wins on the spin, scoring 13 goals in the process, with a handsome 4-1 victory over West Didsbury and Chorlton on Saturday.

Town started well and took the lead on 13 minutes, as the visitors committing the cardinal sin of passing square across their own penalty area, Joel Melia intercepting and firing home from 12 yards out.

Ben Gorman crosses for Mark Threlfall to score Pictures: Peter Naylor

Town increased their lead four minutes into the second half, Mark Threlfall turning a cross in at the near post.

Threlfall added Town’s third three minutes later, tapping in at the far post from a Ben Gorman cross.

Didsbury pulled a goal back after 67 minutes, with Ashley Woods finishing off a good move, but Town sealed the points seven minutes from time, as Melia’s pinpoint cross over Harold Hagon in the centre of the defence landed at the feet of Zack Dale, who went round the keeper before slipping the ball home from a tight angle.

Tomorrow’s game has been switched from Barnoldswick to Widnes, as Town were due to travel to Widnes on Easter Saturday, when the ground will be in use by Widnes’ Rugby League team.

James Crorken on the attack for Town Pictures: Peter Naylor

Barnoldswick Town’s East Lancashire League side won 4-2 at Waddington.

James Hughes and Teal Amos both scored twice.

Town's Shaun Airey battles with Thomas Bailey Pictures: Peter Naylor