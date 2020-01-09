RANKED: Part two - Sean Dyche's cash signings as Burnley boss

Clarets chief Sean Dyche has made 33 cash signings in just more than seven years in charge at Turf Moor.

We've compiled a list of all the players - from the cheapest to joint record signings Chris Wood and Ben Gibson - that Dyche has forked out for. Here's the second instalment of the paid for personnel, from 17 to one. Do you agree with how we've ranked these signings?

1. 16. Jay Rodriguez "He's one of our own". The striker returned to Turf Moor in a 10m deal seven years after leaving for Southampton. In just seven starts the 30-year-old has had 10 shots on target and scored six goals. Getty Buy a Photo

2. 15. Robbie Brady The Republic of Ireland international was a record signing in 2017, joining from Norwich City for 13m. However, he's made just 33 starts in the Premier League, contributing to 10 goals, in a stay plagued by injury. Getty Buy a Photo

3. 14. Jeff Hendrick The former record signing is one game away from making his 100th Premier League start for the Clarets. The Republic of Ireland international, who has netted 10 times, has proven his versatility in midfield. Getty Buy a Photo

4. 13. Johann Berg Gudmundsson The Icelandic international has endured a stop-start tenure at Turf Moor. When fully fit the winger has the ability to swing games in Burnley's favour, but he's made just 23 starts in the last season-and-a-half. Getty Buy a Photo

View more