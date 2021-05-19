Ratings: Burnley v Liverpool
Burnley welcomed 3,500 fans back to Turf Moor for the visit of Liverpool on Wednesday evening.
However, they had little to celebrate as the Reds strengthened their hopes of a top four finish with a 3-0 win.
Jurgen Klopp's side are now in a strong position to qualify for next season's Champions League after avenging their defeat at Anfield earlier in the campaign.
Roberto Firmino sent them on their way when finishing Andy Robertson's cross on the stroke of half-time.
Nat Phillips settled the nerves when heading home from Sadio Mane's delivery in the 52nd minute.
And substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded things off when beating Will Norris at his near post on the goalkeeper's Premier League debut for the club.
The Clarets have now gone 10 games without a win at home in the top flight.
Here are the RATINGS.