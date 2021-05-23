Ratings: Sheffield United v Burnley
Burnley's season ended in defeat as they failed to hit the 40-point mark since the club's return to the Premier League.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 7:27 pm
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 7:28 pm
The Clarets' less-than-impressive run of form at Bramall Lane continued as David McGoldrick scored the winner for Sheffield United.
United's player of the year beat Will Norris from distance midway through the first half, meaning Burnley have now won just once in 19 league visits at the home of the Blades.
Sean Dyche's side, as a consequence, closed the campaign with three successive defeats.
Here are the RATINGS.
