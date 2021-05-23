Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on as he leaves the pitch following the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on May 19, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Ratings: Sheffield United v Burnley

Burnley's season ended in defeat as they failed to hit the 40-point mark since the club's return to the Premier League.

By Dan Black
Sunday, 23rd May 2021
Updated Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 7:28 pm

The Clarets' less-than-impressive run of form at Bramall Lane continued as David McGoldrick scored the winner for Sheffield United.

United's player of the year beat Will Norris from distance midway through the first half, meaning Burnley have now won just once in 19 league visits at the home of the Blades.

Sean Dyche's side, as a consequence, closed the campaign with three successive defeats.

Here are the RATINGS.

1. Will Norris 4.2

Slow to get down to McGoldrick's winner, when the Blades' player of the year picked out the corner from 25 yards out, and flapped at a few balls into the box.

2. Matt Lowton 5.9

Steady away against his former club. Got forward well, providing plenty of crosses into the box, but was caught out defensively on occasions. Enda Stevens, in the second half in-particular, caused problems for the full back.

3. Charlie Taylor 6.1

Made a number of headed interventions in the first half when Stevens hung the ball up to the back post and made some last ditch challenges inside the box to prevent the hosts extending their lead.

4. James Tarkowski 6

Failed to engage with the ball when McGoldrick drove forward for the opener, but didn't put a foot wrong otherwise. Managed the back four well and picked up key positions to limit the Blades in front of goal.

