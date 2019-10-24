Record-breaking Reds go down with a fight against Gateshead in the FA Cup

Colne’s record-breaking run in the Emirates FA Cup came to an end in the fourth qualifying round at Gateshead on Saturday, despite a fighting performance by the Reds.

Colne matched their National League North hosts in the first half and were only one goal down at the interval, but saw the tie slip away from them as Gateshead proved the stronger side in the later stages.

The Reds started the game on the front foot backed by 200 vociferous travelling supporters.

Connor Hughes saw his shot blocked before Aidan Chippendale’s follow-up was hacked away by former Newcastle United centre back Mike Williamson as the Reds pushed forward.

After 10 minutes, Colne might have snatched the lead when Hughes found Sefton Gonzales on the edge of the area, but Gateshead keeper Bradley James was off his line quickly to block the shot. And two minutes later, another golden opportunity came when Chippendale cut in from the left wing and forced another vital save from James.

Colne suffered a major blow after 20 minutes when central defender Matty Makinson suffered a broken nose in a midfield clash, and with the Reds down to 10 men, Gateshead took the lead when Josh Kayode burst into the area and found the net with a diagonal shot into the far corner after 25 minutes.

Colne’s reorganised side competed well, and with half-time approaching, they created some good chances as Waqas Azam and Chippendale provided crosses, before Hughes’ shot was deflected wide by a defender.

Colne looked for an equaliser as the second half began but after eight minutes were rocked by a second goal for Gateshead. A through ball was chased by Kayode, and he went down over Hakan Burton as he dived at his feet to knock the ball away.

The referee pointed to the spot and Kayode saw his penalty blocked by Burton’s legs only for Jonathan O’Donnell to ire home the loose ball.

Colne pressed forward, but after 73 minutes, a cross fell to Greg Olley and he curled a shot into the top corner of the net for Gateshead’s third goal.

Again Colne looked for a goal with Max Hazeldine and Will Harris making inroads into the home defence.

Hazeldine saw his shot deflected for a corner after 84 minutes but two minutes later, Paul Blackett broke away at the other end to slot the ball past Burton and give Gateshead a four-goal lead.

As Colne looked for a consolation goal in the closing minutes, Joe Coveney’s shot was cleared off the line and deep into injury time, another breakaway by Gateshead saw Jordan Preston race clear and fire home his side’s fifth goal.

Tomorrow, Colne are in FA Trophy action when they travel to Kidsgrove Athletic.

DAVE PRIESTLEY