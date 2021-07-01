Record signing completes move to Norwich City

Ben Gibson

The 28-year-old joined from Middlesbrough for £15m three years ago, but made only six appearances, and one Premier League start, before leaving the club under a cloud in February 2020.

Following a flashpoint in training, after seeing a deadline day move to Watford fall through, Gibson was effectively banished from Barnfield, and allowed to train with former club Boro.

He then agreed a loan move to Norwich last summer, with a view to a permanent £8m switch if the Canaries were promoted back to the Premier League, which they were, as Championship winners, with Gibson making 27 Championship league appearances.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke said: "Ben has been great from the moment he walked through the door. His class and personality very much helped us stabilise our defensive behaviour. He’s also a great leader and a fantastic person to have in the dressing room.“

Gibson added: “I am absolutely delighted. What we achieved last season was remarkable.

“It couldn’t have gone any better, bar the injury for me, for the team and the squad. We had clear goals, we set out to achieve them and we fulfilled them in every way.

“We didn’t just get promoted, we were champions and we had record points total. So, it has literally been a dream move.”

“It (the Premier League) is where everyone wants to be. It is where I have been for different chapters in my career.