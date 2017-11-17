Reds are denied cup upset by Chorley’s late, late show

Colne came within five minutes of a memorable win against National League North side Chorley on Tuesday night in the LFA Trophy.

But the game turned on a harsh penalty decision and a cruel injury time winner.

Colne duo Alex Curran and Lee Pugh celebrate the goal

In the opening stages, the home side enjoyed a lot of possession, but new signing Luke Tabone made an impressive debut in the Reds defence alongside Jonathan Hodgkinson, as the pair worked hard to contain the threat of the Magpies strikers.

As Colne settled into the game, they built some good attacking moves of their own.

After 25 minutes, Pugh’s low cross from the left wing found Curran in the home area and he was brought down as he turned, but the referee waved aside Colne’s claims.

Ten minutes later, a Colne free kick found Gaskell in the area, but Urwin blocked his shot at his near post.

Simon Nangle goes for goal at Chorley

As Simon Nangle’s corner kick flashed across the goalmouth, Hodgkinson appeared to be pushed to the ground as he went to head the ball, but again no foul was given.

Five minutes before the interval, a 25-yard free kick by Nangle brought a great save from Urwin to keep the scoresheet blank.

Early in the second half, Chorley came close when Hakan Burton saved a close range shot from Harry Pratt with his outstretched foot and on the hour, Burton dashed from his area to head the ball away from Pratt.

Seven minutes later, Pugh ‘s low cross from the bye line was half cleared to Curran, who fired home the loose ball.

The Reds challenge for a corner at Ossett

As Colne looked for a second goal, Pugh’s cross fell to Sean Miller but he blasted his shot over, and two minutes later, Miller had another shot blocked by a defender.

After 85 minutes, a Chorley free kick into the Colne goalmouth was headed on to the bar, and in the resulting scramble the referee spotted a late tackle and awarded a penalty to the home side.

Nick Haughton fired home the spot kick.

As the game went into injury time, a Chorley breakaway saw Burton pull off a great save at the feet of Pratt, but he was powerless to prevent Jason Walker firing home the loose ball from a narrow angle.

Alex Curran goes for goal against Ossett Town

On Saturday, Colne slipped to a 3-1 league defeat at Ossett Town as they paid the price for some defensive errors.

The Reds had taken the lead after 10 minutes through Oliver Crankshaw, and were unlucky to concede a penalty before half-time, before being hit by two goals in the second half.

Tomorrow, Colne are at home to Radcliffe Borough, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY