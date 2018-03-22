Reds boost play-off hopes with comprehensive home victory

Colne bounced back from the disappointment of Saturday’s defeat at Skelmersadale United with an outstanding performance to see off Colwyn Bay at the Utility Renewals Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goals from Alex Curran, Harry Pratt and Ollie Crankshaw sealed a resounding win to keep their hopes of a play-off place alive.

The Reds – boosted before the game by a real transfer coup, landing local lad Gary Stopforth from Stockport County – made a lively start.

Curran lifted a shot just over the bar after only six minutes, and Crankshaw’s curling cross was headed just wide by Matty Morgan five minutes later.

At the other end, Elliott Rokka looked the danger man for Colwyn Bay, but the Reds made the breakthrough after 27 minutes when Morgan’s through ball released Curran, and he beat the keeper with a confident finish.

The visitors looked to hit back immediately, but Jack Hindle shot over from inside the area from a good chance

But the Reds pressed forward looking for a second goal, and Andy Hollins’ header from a corner was cleared from the goalmouth.

With half-time approaching, Colne doubled their lead when Pratt raced clear and found the net with a firm shot past Matt Cooper.

Colwyn Bay began the second half in a more determined mood and Hakan Burton was soon in action, making a save from a low shot from Hindle.

On the hour, Burton denied the visitors with a double save when he first blocked Hindle’s shot, before holding on to Danny Andrews’ follow-up when a goal seemed certain.

Hollins’ near post header flashed across the visitors’ goal from a corner, before, on 76 minutes, Morgan cut in from the left wing and squared for Crankshaw to fire home from close range.

As Colwyn Bay looked for a way back into the game, a firmly struck shot by Rokka was handled in the area.

But from the resulting spot kick, taken by Astley Mulholland, Burton produced another great save, diving to his left.

In added time, the Reds finished in style as Crankshaw’s run set up Curran, who jinked into the area and slotted past the keeper.

At the weekend, Colne lost 2-0 at Skelmersdale to first half goals from Scott Bakkor.

On Saturday, Colne are at home to Brighouse Town, kick-off 3 p.m., and on Tuesday the Reds host Mossley, kick-off 7-45 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY